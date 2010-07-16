Jul 16, 2010 10:26am PST



Here's the real post #1. What misguided everyone is that the chronological sequence of the posts does not match the alphabetical one. Nonetheless, the timestamp in the code silently states: THIS is the real first post on Instagram.



The picture with the yachts at South Harbour beach is made by Mike Krieger, co-founder of Instagram. At the time the guys didn't have money to spend on yachts: this is a view from the Dogpatch labs incubator, where they were renting cheap office space. We can even find out the exact location - it's the Pier 38.

