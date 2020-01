really

I had a thought once: "How does Instagram associate URLs to the posts?" Turns out, that they all start with instagram.com/p (for post), followed by a series of alphanumeric characters.But what happens if after "/p/" you put A, B, C and so on? It appears that you can find the first 28 posts of the social network. I was in luck: I've discovered the information that nobody in the world had -The thing is, when the Time magazine asked Instagram's founder Kevin Systrom, what photo was the first to be published, he recollected his post with a dog . Later on all the journalists and even Wikipedia referred back to this interview.But Kevin's memory let him down. Digging through the code of the first (in alphabetical order) posts, I found GMT timestamps - precise to the second.Thanks to them, I found out thaton Instagram was a picture of a, which Mike Krieger (co-founder of Instagram) published.